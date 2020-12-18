The holiday lights and ornaments display outside John and Janet Natta’s home in Roxbury reflects two of the couple’s favorite things: Decorating for Christmas and shopping for bargains.
“This is the fifth year I’ve really put a lot of lights out,” 83-year-old John Natta said. “I have lights all over the place.”
Doing all the work himself, Natta said he began stringing lights and putting out the display in mid-October. The job included placing a star on the home’s chimney and making a later trip up the ladder to replace some bulbs.
By the last week of November, it was time to turn on the lights.
Santa Claus and reindeer crowd together with candles and snowmen in the tiny front yard of the Rutledge Place home. Lights are strung across the roof and along a fence.
Some of the display is activated with automatic timers and the remainder is attached to remote-control switches.
He admits it has been a learning experience.
“One year, about five years ago, I had everything plugged into the house circuit,” Natta said. “I plugged everything in, and all the lights went out.”
Natta said he keeps the annual display fresh by updating it with items he finds in his bargain hunts.
“I get them at yard sales and flea markets,” he said. “I go just for fun.”
After-Christmas sales provide another opportunity to stock up on supplies and new items for the following year’s display.
Natta said he has accumulated so much, he was building some new shelves to hold display materials and items he didn’t put out this year.
The home’s holiday display took fourth place in this year’s Roxbury Christmas house-decorating contest.
A Windber native, Natta retired four years ago after driving school buses for 51 years.
Earlier in his life, he drove a truck for the former C&J Produce on Railroad Street in Johnstown.
He is an Army veteran and later served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 876th Engineer Battalion.
Most recently, Natta drove Richland School District buses for McIlwain School Bus Lines, 1551 Ferndale Ave.
“I loved it,” he said. “I would still do it. I just gave up my (commercial drivers license) this year. It was $168 a year, and my wife said, ‘You’re retired.’ ”
Janet Natta, 82, retired this week after 20 years with the Cambria County Association for the Blind. She formerly worked for Bestform and Somerset Manufacturing.
“She’s been a sewer all her life,” her husband said. “She loves it.”
The two met when John Natta had a job parking cars in a lot behind the former Woolworth’s building on Main Street.
They are the parents of four adult children: Bryan Natta, of Johnstown; Brent Natta, of Hadley, New York; Kelley Adams, of Maryland; and Bryce Natta, of Pittsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.