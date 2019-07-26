An all-girl team of innovators from Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy recently developed a cooling system for artificial turf fields, took a prototype of that invention to a national conference and beat out hundreds of other students from across the country to achieve a third-place finish in a very competitive technology contest.
Paige Grove and Mary Smith, both rising sophomores at Bishop McCort, and Charlize Amper and Ava Mitchell, both rising eighth-graders at DMCA, finished third out of 65 middle school teams in the 2019 National Technology Student Association Conference’s “Invention and Innovation” category. (Under TSA guidelines, students in grades seven through nine compete in the middle school division.)
“It was our goal to place at nationals,” Smith said, “and we worked together to put our best project out there. We had a lot of girl power.”
Brandt Hutzel, the TSA adviser at DMCA and Bishop McCort, said Smith, Grove, Amper and Mitchell did “a remarkable job” at the national conference and described their third-place finish as “just an outstanding accomplishment.” The students who participate in TSA at the two schools are “just a great bunch of kids,” he added.
“To make it to the national competition in the first year is a milestone,” he said. “To place third in the nation in a tough category takes it to a completely new level. We are so proud of their accomplishments and the way they worked together since November to achieve their goals.”
While much of the work to create the prototype for the cooling system, dubbed “Cool Field,” was done in a classroom or in Bishop McCort’s new science and technology laboratory, Smith said the inspiration for the invention struck while the members of the team were on a soccer field. An artificial turf field, to be exact.
“We played in a soccer tournament back in August, and we realized that the turf was very, very hot,” she recalled. “Our feet were burning, and it was just too hot to play on the turf.”
Weeks later, as the girls brainstormed project ideas, Hutzel noted that they were passionate about soccer and suggested that they try to come up with a soccer-related invention. That’s when they remembered their experience at the soccer tournament and decided to come up with a way to keep it from happening in the future.
Smith said that the solar-powered Cool Field uses the same technology as a tabletop ice maker – just at a much larger scale. As she described it, water is held in a large storage tank, where prongs are lowered into it to quickly chill it to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The chilled water is circulated through tubes just below the surface of the turf field, then is returned to the tank, where it is chilled again as the cycle continues.
While the team didn’t place at a regional TSA conference in February, Smith said, they turned in a better showing in April when they placed second in their category in the state of Pennsylvania, which Hutzel said is “a very competitive state” for TSA.
Based on that silver-medal finish, Smith, Grove, Amper and Mitchell advanced to the national conference, which was held at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C., from June 28 to July 2.
Smith said it was a “really intimidating” experience for the Johnstown team to walk into the massive, glass-walled convention center, where they were surrounded by thousands of other students from across the country – but, she added, they “had a lot of confidence in (their) project.”
Like all the other teams, they submitted their display, portfolio and a miniature prototype to the judges, and on the strength of those materials, they and 11 other teams were selected to advance to the semifinals, where they were required to make a presentation to a panel of judges acting as venture capitalists and convince them to invest in Cool Field. Their performance at that stage propelled them to their third-place finish.
Smith and Hutzel agreed that the team greatly benefited from what Tom Smith, principal and chief administrative officer at Bishop McCort, called “a significant investment” made over the course of the last 18 months in the science and technology curriculum at Bishop McCort and DMCA, including the creation of a STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics) laboratory.
“These resources, including a new and fully equipped STREAM lab at Bishop McCort, are helping our students develop skills that inspire them to create and innovate,” Tom Smith said. “That’s the future, and our students are really embracing it.”
Mary Smith said those resources were invaluable to her team as they developed their project over the course of the school year.
“We couldn’t have developed our project without the STREAM lab,” she said. “The lab gave us space to create, and we really needed the vinyl cutter and laser engraver to design and build our prototype. In the end, these tools helped set our project apart from the competition.”
Hutzel said the schools’ investment in science and technology “really helped them to excel.”
“We have great support from our administration and our board of trustees at Bishop McCort,” he said. “They made a tremendous investment in the STREAM lab.”
Other local students who turned in top-three performances at the national TSA conference include the following Richland School District students: Aditi Sridhar, first place, high school extemporaneous speech; the team of Caden Milne and Andrew Bauer, first place, middle school mass production; and the team of Maggie Orr, Melanie Gerko, Joly Mansour, Michelle Zheng and Eryn McKendree, second place, middle school medical technology.
Windber Area School District had two top-three finishers in the middle school category: Hailey Dzurko, first place, digital photography, and the team of Dzurko, Layla Gray and Ariana Hill, second place, community service video.
Bedford High School had teams finish first in the architectural design category, second in the computer-integrated manufacturing category and third in the 3D animation category. Northern Cambria School District had a first-place team in the middle school mechanical engineering category and a third-place team in the high school structural design and engineering category.
