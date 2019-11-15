A collection of handmade ceramic bowls is displayed inside Melana Simms’ office at West Side Elementary School.
They serve as reminders of the years she has participated in the area’s Empty Bowls project.
A decade ago, when working as a guidance counselor at Greater Johnstown High School, Simms was an original organizer of the local initiative, which is part of the larger international Empty Bowls effort.
Empty Bowls has brought attention to the issue of hunger and locally raised thousands of dollars for organizations, such as the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Martha & Mary House, Women’s Help Center and Cambria County Backpack Program.
The local Greater Johnstown High School Key Club chapter of Empty Bowls held its 10th annual dinner this spring.
“You come in,” Simms said. “You pick one of these. And then your meal is simply soup and bread. That’s all. It’s more of an awareness than it is a meal. … You take the bowl with you when you leave. The empty bowl symbolizes that somebody else’s bowl is always empty somewhere else.”
Supporting Empty Bowls is one of the many ways Simms has tried to help address the issues of hunger and homelessness, which she referred to as her “big passion.”
“I work as hard as I can to assist individuals that are experiencing hunger and homelessness,” she said.
Simms, a Johnstown native and current resident of the West End neighborhood, once worked at an Atlanta homeless shelter before deciding to get involved in the lives of children as a guidance counselor.
“During that time, I worked with thousands of people that were either experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless,” Simms said. “And I felt like I became involved in their lives way too late, so that’s when I started thinking I need to work with younger people earlier in their lives when I felt that my help would be better suited.”
At Greater Johnstown, she is part of a school district that is located in a city where one-third of the population lives in poverty, which provides challenges to providing education and developmental opportunities to students.
“We wear a lot of hats here,” Simms said. “I don’t know any other way, so – to me – it seems like what everybody does. But when we go to counselor symposiums or we’re together with other districts, we are unique here.”
She added: “I think working with kids that are young is the best use of my abilities. I think that kids, as they’re younger, you can make a greater impression on them, you can teach them more things.
“Their minds are more open. You can just instill the importance of education, values, just everyday routines, and structure, and goal-setting and planning for your future.”
Simms, in her role as a counselor, interacts with multiple organizations, including churches, Needy Children Shopping Tour and The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, that provide at-need families with food, clothes and toys during the holiday season.
“There are so many churches, organizations and individuals that help us in so many ways,” Simms said. “I take great pride in getting to know as many individuals and organizations as possible and linking everyone together. There are many people that call me before they get rid of anything – clothes, shoes, blankets, furniture, food, et cetera in hopes that I know of someone that can use it first. I do lots of home visits, and this allows me to truly understand the needs of my students and families. This way I am better able to provide for their basic needs.”
Simms, in her personal life, previously did mission work in several different locations, including during seven trips to Mexico.
Nowadays, she participates in charity runs, volunteers during neighborhood cleanups and takes food for her family, including children, to give homeless people when they take trips to Pittsburgh.
“I think it’s important for them to learn early that there are a lot of people that are not as fortunate as we are and that it’s the right thing to do to help people that are in need,” Simms said.
