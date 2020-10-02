Johnstown native Matthew Sprinkle, whose impressive career in sacred music had its beginnings here decades ago, has returned to town to take the job of organist at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St.
Sprinkle holds a master’s degree in Gregorian chant and choral music from the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music, Rome – a prestigious institution operated by the Roman Catholic Church – and studied organ improvisation at the famous Juilliard School in New York City.
His resume includes stints as the director of music for the Diocese of Phoenix, Arizona, and most recently as the director of sacred music at a large Catholic church in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, where he oversaw a professional choir that sang at the vigil Mass for the canonization of Sts. John XXIII and John Paul II in 2014.
“This is a remarkable opportunity for First Lutheran,” Howard Bennett, chair of the church’s organist call committee, said of Sprinkle’s hiring.
Sprinkle told The Tribune-Democrat that after budget cuts related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused him to be laid off from his position in Illinois, he applied for and received the position at First Lutheran and came back to Johnstown to spend some time with his mother, who still lives here.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” he s aid. “I didn’t know what I was going to do, and then a friend had told me that First Lutheran was looking for an organist in Johnstown, so I said, ‘Well, I’ll call and see if I can get that, and then I can go spend some time with my mom.’ That’s what I did.”
Sprinkle has been at First Lutheran for about three weeks.
He plays at one service each weekend, at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.
“Right now, we’re not singing because of COVID,” he said, “so I play two preludes and an offertory, I play at Communion, and I play a postlude.”
‘See some friends’
He’s also volunteered to play in the bell choir.
“So far, it’s great,” he said.
He was complimentary of the church’s Skinner-built organ.
“It’s a very diverse organ,” he said. “They have done an excellent job in maintaining the organ itself. Skinners are very hard to come by nowadays – a lot of churches have removed their Skinners and replaced them with a new instrument of the time, but this is a tried-and-true Skinner. It’s a very good Skinner. It’s just an excellent organ. It’s fun to play. I love the instrument.”
He plans to present a recital on the organ at the church at noon Oct. 27, he said. Admission is free.
Outside of the job, he’s enjoying being back in his hometown, he said.
“I’m getting to see some friends that I haven’t seen since high school,” he said. “It’s nice to come home and still realize you have people here that you know, and friends. … From when I was a little kid to what it is now, it saddens me to see that Johnstown has declined so much, but it seems to be on a little rebound, I think.”
He’s not sure how long he’ll be in town – “until I find a full-time job,” he said, “and right now they’re just not out there because of COVID. It could be six months. It could be a year.
"Who knows – I could run for mayor!”
Career ‘blossomed’
Sprinkle described how his musical career started in Johnstown. He started playing the piano at the age of 5 and always wanted to be an organist, he said.
“I was inspired by going to church on Sunday and hearing the organ,” he said. “Our organist was Dorothy Swick, who’s actually a member of First Lutheran. I was inspired by her to become an organist, and it blossomed from there, from piano lessons to organ lessons.
“I really excelled at the organ – I practiced, probably, five, six hours a day.”
At what was then known as Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech, he studied horticulture (although his green thumb has since withered, he admits) and studied the organ under his longtime teacher, Paul Kuzmiak.
He obtained a music degree in 1994 from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he studied with Dr. Carol Teti, then went to Juilliard, where he studied organ improvisation with Dr. Gerre Hancock, and to the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music.
Back in the U.S., he became the director of liturgy and sacred music for the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Kensington, Maryland, in 1996 and spent seven years there, during which he spent a year as the interim director of liturgical music at Georgetown University and played at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., the largest Catholic church in North America.
From 2004 to 2012, he was the director of music for the Diocese of Phoenix, in which capacity he oversaw music for each of the diocese’s 140-plus churches.
“I would be a resource person for the individual churches and their music directors,” he said. “If they needed help finding singers, finding organists to play, or if they had general questions about the liturgy, they would call me. I also had my own church that I was music director at, as well – St. Thomas Aquinas, which is the largest church in Phoenix.”
National and global
In 2012, he joined a staff of about 35 at Sts. Peter and Paul in Naperville.
“It was a great program in Chicago,” he said.
“The church had 11 Masses a weekend. We averaged over 10,000 people a week. The choir there was all paid professional singers – 16 paid professional singers. They had an orchestra, and I conducted the children’s choirs as well, and saw the day-to-day liturgies and stuff like that. We basically played every day of the week.”
Sprinkle is a member of the Liturgical Music Commission of the Archdiocese of Washington and teaches organ improvisation to winter students at Oberlin College.
During his career, he’s traveled extensively throughout Europe with his choirs, giving performance tours in countries including Spain, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Germany, he said. The highlight of those experiences was performing at the vigil Mass for the canonization of Sts. John XXIII and John Paul II.
“It was a great experience,” he said. “I learned of it a year before it was actually announced that (St. John Paul II) was going to be made a saint, and I traveled over to Italy and was part of a committee there that was developing concerts and stuff like that throughout the city for his canonization. We were the only choir from the United States that was invited to perform.”
