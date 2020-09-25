Francis “Frank” Dietz turned 95 years old on Friday.
And at 8 a.m. he arrived at the Johnstown Senior Center, like he has most every Friday for the past 34 years, to pack his car with meals to deliver to homebound residents in the area.
“It keeps me active, and I meet a lot of nice people,” he said.
Three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, he delivers meals to 24 homes.
He started volunteering for the county’s home-delivered meals program after he retired as yardmaster for the Conemaugh and Black Lick Railroad in 1954.
Dietz lives on Donna Drive, where he and his wife, Emma, raised three children. Emma passed away two years ago, he said.
“You can’t keep your mind on it. You have to look forward to what’s happening the next day,” he said. “And you have your children to help you out.”
He likes to keep up his house, take care of the lawn and stay in touch with his children and six grandchildren through FaceTime.
His children live in Colorado, Michigan and Ohio and visit frequently, he said.
And he enjoys the company of his neighbors.
“I have good neighbors who take care of me,” he said.
But he takes care of many people in the community by delivering meals.
He doesn’t linger long to talk when he’s making his deliveries.
“You just say hello and deliver the meal,” he said.
But his impact has been greatly felt, home-delivered meals manager Kristin Mack said.
“He is one of the most positive and influential human beings I’ve gotten to meet and know,” she said.
“He exemplifies a work ethic that’s not known in these days anymore. He never calls off, and when he’s done with delivering his meals, he always checks with me to see if there is anything more to do.”
Mack said the homebound on his route cannot wait to see him. Mack receives calls from people if Dietz is a little late.
“They worry about him. If he’s 10 minutes late, they don’t care about where their meal is, they worry about him and want to make sure he’s OK,” she said.
Dietz has kept a letter that he received from one woman he brings meals to.
“I’m sure other drivers get the same stuff from their people,” he said.
It is addressed to “the wonderful, kind man that delivers my meals on wheels.”
In 1999, Dietz was honored with a certificate of Appreciation by the Cambria County Home Delivered Meals Program in gratitude of his many hours and volunteer service to the seniors of Cambria County.
Now, 21 years later, Dietz continues to show an unconditional giving of his time.
“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “It makes my mornings busy.”
While the job has been conducted on a volunteer basis for many years, it became a paid job about eight years ago when the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging contracted private nutrition company to provide the meals, said M. Veil Griffith, administrator for the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging.
Drivers across the county, including Dietz, deliver a total of 200,000 meals annually through the agency, Griffith said.
“The need for home-delivered meals increased through COVID-19,” she said. “We are so thankful for people like Frank. He really developed a rapport with the older people who are getting the meal, many of whom are isolated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.