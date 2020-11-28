Carlton Lee Haselrig's daughters, Carlee and Cantara, said seeing Johnstown's Hickory Street Bridge being renamed in honor of their father was an overwhelming experience.
"It's a lot for us to take in," Cantara Haselrig said. "I never realized what my dad actually did."
The pair we reminded of their father's accomplishments Saturday during a ceremony featuring friends and family speaking about the humble, kind and inspiring man Haselrig was.
Pat Pecora, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown wrestling coach and director of athletics, saw the dedication as fitting for his former pupil.
Pecora defined a bridge as an object that overcomes "difficulties and obstacles" and told the crowd that definition fit Carlton Haselrig as well.
After graduating from Greater Johnstown School District – where he won a state wrestling title without the benefit of a wrestling program – Haselrig went to Pitt-Johnstown and became a six-time individual national champion.
After that, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was named to the Pro Bowl as a guard.
Haselrig – who returned home to coach youth football after his playing days – died earlier this year at the age of 54.
"Let this dedication stand as a guide to all of us that we can become bridges, too," Pecora said.
Speakers also included Haselrig's long-time friend anad high-school teammate Joe Greenwood Jr.; Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP; and city councilman Ricky Britt, who spearheaded the naming effort.
Britt told the crowd that many people took for granted who they were speaking with when talking to Haselrig.
"We were actually in the presence of a legend," Britt said.
Frank Janakovic, Johnstown mayor, read a proclamation renaming the bridge in honor of the athlete.
Haselrig's wife, Michelle, expressed admiration for not only those in the audience but for the city's support of her husband.
"I want to thank you guys for standing behind him, always," Michelle Haselrig said. "And knowing him and loving him – and thank you for supporting and praying for me and my family. We love you all."
She attended the ceremony wearing her husband's Steelers jersey.
To her and others at the event, Haselrig will forever be an inspiration to the people of Johnstown and the newly named bridge will carry his legacy forward.
"I hope when you do cross this bridge, you'll smile and think of something funny Carlton said," Michelle Haselrig told the group.
