Baker Sandy Fulton looks over the counter that is filled with a variety of gobs for sale during the “In Store” Gobfest at Custom Cakes & Cookies at 632 Bedford St. in Johnstown on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The annual Johnstown National Gob Day, normally held at the Johnstown Galleria on the last Saturday in January, has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
"In Store" Gobfest
Trending Video
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Should I cancel by vaccine appointment because of the 15-minute waiting period with others?'
- WATCH VIDEO: Johnstown native’s latest book explores gambling, murder and the mob
- AG: Johnstown woman, 2 inmates charged in alleged PUA benefits scheme
- Death of man who lived in Johnstown ruled homicide
- Democrats call on York County congressman to resign over reported role in Trump plot to overturn election
- One dead at scene of Shade Township house fire
- ‘No water for this fire’: Blaze fuels debate over pressure in West Hills region
- Western Pa. legislator mocks trans Biden nominee Levine on Facebook, apologizes
- More declared eligible, but COVID-19 vaccine scarce
- Westmont Hilltop board OKs Price Field renovation study
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.