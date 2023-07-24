JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Roughly 30 years ago, Robert Eckenrod decided he wanted to decorate his yard in colorful flowers. Throughout that time, his hard work has resulted in thousands of flowers that bloom throughout the summer, offering a vibrant display of hues.
The Richland Township man said that he had explored a four-season garden and stumbled upon the beauty of daylilies after visiting the late Clayton Burkey’s home in Loretto.
“That’s what I want,” Eckenrod said.
He started with one plant, which he still has, and began growing the display throughout his yard for about 10 years.
When he and his wife bought their second home where they still reside, coincidentally on Lillie Drive, it was an extensive process to get the flowers transplanted.
“I moved into this house in 1999, and piece by piece, I brought probably 300 flowers with me,” Eckenrod said.
The new home provided a double lot, plenty of sun and room to expand the garden.
Now, Eckenrod has lilies in a variety of colors and species from purple and yellow daylilies and orange tiger lilies to Oriental lilies. Specifically, he has around 800 daylilies.
According to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, daylilies are “rugged, adaptable, vigorous perennials that endure in a garden for many years with little or no care.”
From July to August, the flowers offer the best display, and Eckenrod said one aspect he prefers about the plant is that it doesn’t need much attention.
He occasionally adds more mulch to the base, or when planting, uses a soil mixture that includes mushroom compost and sand.
Aside from that, he’s often found walking through the yard in the mornings, occasionally snapping off wilted flowers from the day before.
However, it’s not just daylilies adorning the yard.
Eckenrod keeps a lavender plant, pink and white phlox, several hostas, rhododendrons, red maples, evergreens, daisies and other greenery.
Although he loves the massive garden, which takes up the majority of his side yard, Eckenrod joked that it’s “just a hobby that got out of hand.”
Throughout the summer, people stop by to examine his flowers and he sells enough to maintain the pastime.
He also visits gardens to acquire different flowers, such as that of friend and fellow daylily enthusiast Gary Ball.
The pair have known each other for about 20 years and both knew and bought from Burkey.
“All of us gardeners have green thumbs, some better than others, and I think Rob has a little advantage over me,” Ball said. “Rob’s got a good handle on things.”
He and Eckenrod visit each other, trade flowers and often talk tips about gardening.
Ball said similar to his friend, what started as a small garden, just kept expanding, and daylilies, especially at this time of the year, are beautiful.
“This is daylily season, so you’re seeing the best of the best right now,” Ball said.
He also keeps a makeshift legacy garden for Burkey with all but one of his unique introductions, or hybrids, within it – a task Eckenrod commended him for.
Since Eckenrod’s collection is so vast, including many of Burkey’s varieties, he’s now only buying rarer flowers.
“I’m just looking for patterns I don’t have,” he said.
His favorites to date are a daylily with yellow and purple petals as well as exotic doubles, which offers petals stacked atop the lower grouping and unique colors or patterns.
Eckenrod also has a primarily purple daylily with a yellow center named after him, thanks to Burkey – the Robert Alan Eckenrod daylily.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
