'Important part of history': Photos preserve emotions of 1945 VJ Day celebration

Johnstowners spontaneously took to the streets in celebration.
They laughed, danced, hugged and cried tears of relief.
Streams of paper rained down from the windows above.
All of the blood, work, determination and sacrifice had not been in vain. Japan had surrendered. World War II was over. There would be no more mothers receiving telegrams from Western Union informing them of their son's death on a desolate Pacific Ocean island. No more men enduring the physical and mental scars of battle. No more children wondering when daddy was going to come home.
As the people rejoiced, Joseph Cover started taking pictures with his Graflex camera. He snapped photos apparently from the second floor window and roof of Joseph E. Cover Photography, then located at 504 Main Street, near Central Park.
Today, a few dozen 4-inch by 5-inch negatives remain from whatever number of photos he took during the local V-J Day celebration that occurred 75 years ago, after Emperor Hirohito announced the surrender of Imperial Japan on Aug. 15, 1945 (Aug. 14 in the United States due to time zone differences).
“These pictures are so important because it brings out the family legacy, the history,” said his nephew, Park Cover, owner of what is now known as Cover Studio.
Park Cover's wife, Jane Cover, said that without the pictures “we wouldn't know what it looked like on that day back then.”
“It means a lot,” Jane Cover said. “It was such an important part of history, the war and all the sacrifices that people made back then. It had to have been such a happy day for all of them to have the war be over.”
Over the years, folks have recognized themselves or people they know in the black-and-white images.
Citing one example, Park Cover said, “There are people dancing in the street here. In this picture here, you'll notice a guy dancing, and his sister. There's like a little open spot of all the people. He picked himself out of this picture. He said, 'I was dancing, and I remember the flash going off from the second floor, and yelling up, 'take my picture. '
"I had to scan that and make him a little 4-by-5 picture from that, him and his sister.”
The Covers keep a framed copy of one picture and prints of a few others at the studio's current location in Geistown Borough.
Joseph Cover's negatives from that historic day are also carefully preserved.
“The film is in extremely good shape for that long,” Park Cover said. “Usually film, if it doesn't get fixed, when you process it, it will turn silver, and it will disappear and it will be ruined. But, you can see on the back of this, there is like no silver happening on this film at all. This is the kind of stuff you find on eBay occasionally.”