A trip to Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13 gave more than 70 Meyersdale Area High School students a “powerful” message on the lessons of the Holocaust from the mouth of one of its survivors.
Last month, the group of Meyersdale seniors and one exchange student spent the day at the Holocaust Memorial Museum, thanks to the Blanche Beerman Museum Fund, a legacy fund created by the late Abe Beerman.
“I honestly believe this (Holocaust history course) and field trip opportunity make my students better people – the kind of people who can effect real change in the world for the good of all,” said English teacher Jessica Deakins, describing the lessons learned from the Holocaust’s horrors as “vital to all of humanity.”
Over a four-year-period, an estimated 6 million Jewish people were murdered by Nazi Germany and its European allies, while more were forced to live and work in concentration camps.
“In order to prevent history from repeating itself, one can never be a bystander to evil, whether it be in the form of bullying, prejudice or hatred,” she said.
During the trip, students toured “heart-wrenching” interactive exhibits and then met with one survivor to hear his life story – including the firsthand challenges millions of Jews faced because of their beliefs and heritage, Deakins said.
