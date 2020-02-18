Strank events

Saturday

• 11 a.m.: Flag raising ceremony at Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Park, 1149 Main Street, Franklin Borough

• Noon: Remembrance ceremony and presentations – with showings of the documentaries “The Oath” and “Our Flag Still Waves” – at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena, 326 Napoleon Street, Johnstown

• 6 p.m.: Playing of “The Oath” and Our Flag Still Waves” at John P. Murtha Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.

Sunday

• 9 a.m.: Liturgy for Strank at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church, 217 4th Street, East Conemaugh