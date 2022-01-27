JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Ethan Imhoff officially becomes Johnstown’s new city manager on Monday, he will begin overseeing a municipality that has lost population every decade for a century, leaving a community where almost 40% of the people live in poverty, surrounded by hundreds of blighted buildings.
At the same time, the city’s government has balanced budgets five years in a row, bolstered its capital improvement fund, shored up long-term pensions and recently acquired tens of millions of dollars in federal money that could be used to potentially revitalize the town.
So, while the challenges remain daunting for the city that has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992, Imhoff, a Hollidaysburg resident, sees positives, too.
“That’s part of the reason I took the job is because there is momentum and there is this group of community stakeholders that have worked together very well,” Imhoff said Wednesday in an interview at The Tribune-Democrat. “It has to continue for Johnstown to be effective.”
He called Johnstown “a place with people who want to succeed and want Johnstown to do well.”
“At the end of the day, I think the critical mass here is interested in moving forward and interested in moving our community in a positive direction,” he added.
Imhoff most recently served as the Cambria County Planning Commission’s executive director. He currently is the vice chairman of Vision Together 2025, which bills itself as a nonprofit organization that works for the betterment of the city and region.
Johnstown City Council voted unanimously earlier this month to hire him. He will become the city’s 10th full-time or acting manager since 2014, an eight-year period of instability in the city’s administration.
Hit with back-to-back matching population losses of 12.2% in the 2000s and 2010s, there were 18,411 residents recorded in the 2020 U.S. Census, a paltry number compared to the almost 70,000 people who called the town home in 1920 during the steel industry’s heyday.
Poverty is saturated. A transient population comes and goes. Nearly 20% of residents live in Section 8 rental units or public housing.
“My hope – and this would be a long-term goal – is that in 2030, we’re not talking about a population loss,” Imhoff said. “We’re talking about a population gain.
“But the causes for that – there are global economic forces that are beyond any individual’s control in this city and in Rust Belt cities throughout the United States. The loss of the steel industry was significant here. I think most would argue that was the reason for most of the population decline that continues to this day. I think, from an economic development perspective, the strategy is in place. You need jobs here. You need a reason for people to be here.”
All of those factors have combined to keep Johnstown in Act 47, but the city is facing a state-mandated date of April 28, 2023 to exit the program.
A big concern is that Act 47 communities can levy a $3-per-week-per-person local services tax, while those not in the program are limited to $1, so leaving the program would create an approximately $900,000 annual shortfall in the budget.
“I would not be in position where I could tell you right now how we could plug that hole,” Imhoff said. “I will have that answer as I dig in and meet with the city staff and get their ideas and thoughts. That’s an issue we’re going to have to address.”
Imhoff said one of his “top priorities is going to be the financial stability of the city. That’s going to be very important. There’s been a lot of good progress that’s been made. Based on what I’ve read and the folks I’ve talked to, the city’s financial position is better than it used to be.”
He stressed the need for a “healthy balance” of growing local businesses and attracting outsiders to the region.
“When we’re talking about economic development, the surest path towards sustainability and, hopefully, growth is investing in those small business owners that can eventually grow into something larger,” he said.
Part of the challenge is dealing with how Greater Johnstown is “plagued” by “municipal fragmentation issues,” according to Imhoff, who would like to explore the idea of shared services and increased cooperation with other municipalities.
“When you look around the state, there aren’t many other cities that are chopped up like (Greater) Johnstown is,” Imhoff said, “and I think it does put Johnstown at a real disadvantage. We ran some numbers at the planning commission a couple years ago. If we put together 15 or 20 of these municipalities that make up Johnstown, Johnstown would be like the seventh- or eighth-largest city in the state, but instead you have a city that is smaller than some boroughs and townships.”
Johnstown collected more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 relief. Shortly thereafter, the city received a $24,448,164 U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
Imhoff hopes the money can be used in a transformative way.
“The volume of funding that’s coming in from a federal perspective is something that we’ve never seen before, both through the Rescue Plan act funds and the RAISE grant,” Imhoff said.
ARP monies will cover pandemic-related financial losses and fund several projects, including home improvement and purchasing programs, childcare and business support. One-third of the money will likely be directed toward beautifying downtown, specifically a Main Street makeover.
The RAISE dollars will fund upgrades to the city’s train station, the Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Main Street. Final plans are still being developed.
Imhoff said: “I think we just have to be open and transparent with the community to say, ‘Look, these are projects that are priorities of council, priorities of the community. We have X amount of dollars available,’ and really get out there and make sure as many people know as possible, whether that’s through social media, or knocking on doors, or talking about it at council meetings or talking about it at community meetings. I’m a big fan of community meetings.”
While ideas are being developed for downtown beautification, blight is still an issue throughout the entire city, even as more than 200 neglected structures have been razed in recent years.
“There’s a lot of work to do for sure, but I think we’re on a good trajectory when it comes to the abandoned homes,” Imhoff said. “Code enforcement is a top priority. The code enforcement was recently removed from the community and economic development staff and put into its own department, which I think is a good decision.”
Vision Together 2025 played a significant role in helping secure the RAISE grant.
“To me, it really reaffirmed the strength of Vision,” Imhoff said. “Vision is an ideas organization. The reason for Vision is to get the best minds in the community in the same room working together, talking about the topics and issues that impact our community and really to try to solve those issues.”
At the same time, Vision was exploring the possibility of bringing Afghanistan War refugees to the city and county.
Two months ago, Imhoff provided the Cambria County Planning Commission an update about Vision’s discussions. It was noted in the agency’s minutes that he “explained that because other parts of the country have successfully utilized immigration as a part of a strategy to reverse population decline and employment gaps, the Vision board and staff have begun exploring the feasibility of hosting immigrants, particularly recently evacuated Afghan refugees currently living on American military bases, in Johnstown and Cambria County.”
But, now, instead of saying the idea was to find a way to reverse population loss, Imhoff and other Vision members have described it as a targeted program, looking to attract only “skilled” and “vetted” individuals.
“This isn’t something that’s going to solve population loss,” Imhoff said. “Initially, we thought about it as maybe it is a way that could solve population loss. But when you look at the numbers and what would be possible, five to 10 people, I think that was the idea that was being discussed.”
Imhoff continued: “Vision discussed it as a potential strategy, as an idea not only for the population loss issue, but for the labor issue. You’ve got two problems – population loss, but also the needs of employers. You hear it over and over, there are business owners that can’t expand their business because they don’t have people to hire. Vision was talking about bringing a very small number of people if this is even possible, just scratching the surface.”
