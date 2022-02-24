EBENSBURG, Pa. – June Fether used to wear shirts with the messages “Liberate Ukraine” and “Ukrainian Power” when her ancestors’ homeland was under control of the former Soviet Union.
Friends in Ebensburg affectionately often referred to her as the “displaced Ukrainian princess.”
When Russia invaded Ukraine this week, Fether felt “so unhappy now.”
“My heart aches for the people and for the country because, for 30-some years now, we have been ‘free,’ ” said Fether, whose family probably came from the nation’s Carpathian Mountains region. “We are a nation unto ourselves – a true distinct nation from the former Soviet Union and now from Russia.”
Fether, a retired reporter, visited Ukraine and Russia twice in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but only after the communist occupation ended.
“I always dreamed of going,” Fether said, “but I said I would never go to Russia until it became St. Petersburg instead of Leningrad and Ukraine became free, and it was in that time frame that both those things happened. I feel very fortunate to have been able to visit. My little dream was fulfilled.”
And now, as Russia is attempting to occupy Ukraine, Fether said she is praying.
“What else can I do? I pray for Ukrainian freedom,” Fether said.
The war has touched upon many aspects of life, including politics, history and religion.
For the Rev. Andriy Kelt, the invasion has also directly affected his family.
“I found out about the beginning conflict (Wednesday) night when my mother (in Ukraine) called me crying on the phone that we were in war with Russia,” said Kelt, who serves as pastor at Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Revloc and St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northern Cambria.
“As you know, Russia is a very powerful country with a big military and resources. It’s very scary because we do not know how to fight this superpower. This superpower, how do you fight it? She was very scared. I’m very concerned and scared for my family and friends back in my native country, where I was born and where I grew up.”
St. Mary’s plans to hold a prayer service at 6 p.m. Friday.
Bishop Mark Bartchak, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, encouraged the faithful to stand with Ukrainian Catholics, offering the prayer:
“We fly to Your patronage, O Virgin Mother of God.
Despise not our prayers in our needs,
but deliver us from all dangers,
since you alone are pure and blessed.
O most glorious Ever-Virgin Mary,
the Mother of Christ our God, accept our prayers
and present them to Your Son and our God,
that for the sake of You, He enlighten and save our souls.”
“This prayer is a unique part of the spiritual heritage of the Catholic and Orthodox Christians of Ukraine, dating back to the 10th or 11th century,” Bartchak said. “It is quite similar to the Memorare prayer that most of us learned as children. As we watch the unfolding developments from Ukraine, it is often difficult to process our thoughts and feelings. That’s where a prayer like this can bring calm to our disturbed minds and hearts, and especially to our world.”
But along with prayer comes the hard reality of trying to fend off an invasion.
“The true answer – I don’t know,” Kelt said. “I do not know what are the appropriate solutions to resolve this conflict. I know the Ukrainian people will fight for their freedom, for their rights, to govern their country the way they want it governed, for their inalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. We know they will fight.”
Cresson resident Michael Kopanic Jr., a University of Maryland Global Campus adjunct professor of history, said “strategic empathy” is needed to understand why Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked.
“Russia has a history of strongmen,” Kopanic said. “You can go back to Ivan the Great, Ivan the Terrible, Peter the Great, Catherine the Great, the first Nicholas, the second. Their whole history is a history of autocracy. … (Putin) is a Russian strongman. He wants to reassert Russian authority. It’s his personality, but it’s also the historical experience of Russia as a whole. I don’t know what he thinks. I can’t get into his mind.”
Kopanic continued: “Putin views the world differently than we do, and you have to accept that reality, and he’s playing games to enhance his own personality. He wants to be remembered, in my opinion, as ‘Putin the Great’ someday – the man who restored the Russian Empire.”
