Business owners are desperate to hire, but said they are faced with a lack of applicants.
Capri Pizza in downtown Johnstown has been having trouble hiring employees for two months, manager Angelo DiRosa said.
“I’m worried,” he said. “The business is going to come to an end. You can’t run a business without employees.”
DiRosa posted an ad for Capri on a jobs website for food delivery driver/dishwasher from $8 to $20 an hour, and for a waitress/kitchen assistant at $8 to $12 an hour. They are two of several needed positions, he said.
“I don’t know what to do anymore,” DiRosa said.
He said he also had a long-time employee quit recently because the March stimulus check, the third in the past year, was enough to tide the individual over for a month or so.
“That was a real slap in the face,” he said. “Things have to change that makes people want to get jobs.”
Barriers and benefits
Windber Country Club general manager Colby Custer said the business has bartender/server and housekeeping positions to fill.
“We had offered someone a position, they never showed up and wouldn’t return calls,” he said. “Another time, we had an interview set up and the person was a no-show.”
He said he thinks people don’t feel a need to work.
“It’s unemployment benefits and stimulus checks,” he said. “It’s becoming a joke.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry disagrees.
The challenge between employers seeking workers and people seeking jobs existed prior to the pandemic, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry press secretary Sarah DeSantis said in an email.
“Many factors contribute to this challenge, including job quality, wages, skill alignment and barriers to employment,” she said.
‘Why would you work?’
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration in January identified five barriers preventing people from working and employers from hiring qualified candidates: access to affordable child care, job training, transportation to a workplace, occupational licensing requirements and challenges for people reentering the workforce from the criminal justice system.
“Those barriers have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” DeSantis said.
Wolf’s Back to Work PA plan, announced last month, seeks to address those barriers, she said.
“Additionally, Gov. Wolf is calling for an increase in the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 an hour,” she said. “That will make jobs more attractive to prospective workers while providing Pennsylvania workers with the living wage they need to provide themselves with secure housing, transportation and other necessities.”
Some small business owners agree with raising the minimum wage as long as it’s done in phases.
Bob Stem went out to buy a help wanted sign this week to place at his Stem’s Cloverleaf Quick Shop on Belmont Street.
“I’m scrambling,” he said. “I usually have 10 or 11 employees. I’m down to six.”
People used to come in asking if he was hiring.
“I always had applications on file,” he said. “But I haven’t received an application in the past 10 months.”
Echoing other business owners, his gut feeling was that the government stimulus checks and unemployment benefits have something to do with the vacuum.
“There are people who do need it, but I think it’s creating a lazy work environment,” he said. “I understand. Why would you work and earn less?”
He pays minimum wage and sometimes higher, he said.
‘$15 is a big jump’
Reflecting on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour, he said the cost of living is rising, pointing out the gas prices visible through the window of his shop.
“People don’t want to work for $7.25,” he said. “It’s not helping people survive, but $15 is a big jump.”
Stem said he expects his employees to seek better opportunities.
“My business is a stepping stone to better-paying jobs,” he said.
A search Thursday of “retail” on indeed.com showed 261 jobs, including store associates and cashiers, in the Johnstown area.
About 20 included wage information. A supervisor position was listed at $13.50 and a hostess-cashier position was listed at $8 to $15. Others were between $8.50 and $12 per hour.
A search of “restaurant” showed 118 jobs, including cooks, dishwashers and servers.
Less than 20 postings showed wage information. Jobs included one at the minimum wage of $7.25 and multiple between $8.50 and $10.
Wooly’s Celtic Pub posted an ad for a cook from $9 to $13 per hour. Sheetz posted an assistant hospitality manager job at $17 an hour and Kabuki had a position for server “up to $25 per hour.”
Unable to attract job applicants, Dan Wallace, owner of Wooly’s Celtic Pub in Johnstown’s West End said he has to do dishes and other jobs at his bar.
“I want to manage people to do these jobs in my business,” he said. “And I want to be able to pay those jobs what they are worth.”
‘If we could hire’
He said he disagrees with raising the minimum wage to $15.
Like other merchants, he’s recently had no-shows for job interviews and even the first day of work, which he said is a result of government stimulus money.
“Businesses are going to start to close,” he said. “And it’s not just in Johnstown. It’s going to happen across America. I wish I could be optimistic.”
Wallace is a former machinist who paid his way through completion of an education to get a job at a mill in the 1980s. His daughters also worked their way through college, he said.
“This town could flourish if we could hire people,” he said. “But I’m ready to close my business, or go to three days a week.”
He also owned a landscaping business that he ended last summer because he could not find employees, he said.
“The government taking away handouts would make it better,” he said. “I’m at my wits’ end. I’m tired of the government. I’m tired of society. Before COVID, I could deal with strain. But the stimulus has put me over the edge.”
Dave Donate, owner of The Orchard tavern in Geistown, said he can’t add to his menu as he’d like to because of a lack of skilled help.
“I don’t know what the issue is,” he said. “Small businesses like this are the backbone of America, and it feels like they’ve been trying to break our backs since last year.”
He said he thinks it may take the virus to vanish to “stop incentivizing people to stay home and not go to work.”
“People getting an added $300 a week in unemployment compensation are replacing their income,” he said.
Wages and survival
In January, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry began allocating an extra $300 per week in unemployment payments, which was an extension of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
The $300 is automatically added to each claimants’ payment. Donate said that provides a reason not to go to work for people who work jobs on the lower end of the pay scale.
“I’m not against raising minimum wage,” Donate said. “I think minimum wage should be raised – incrementally – not doubled at once after it’s been sitting where it is for 15 years.”
He also said he believes minimum wage should vary depending on the cost of living in an area.
Two adults in the same household in Cambria County each earning $15 an hour with two children would struggle to get by, a database of the United Way of Pennsylvania shows.
For each county in Pennsylvania, the United Way generated “household survival budget,” which is an estimate of the minimum cost of household essentials – housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, plus taxes and a miscellaneous contingency fund equal to 10% of the budget.
The survival budget in Cambria County for a single adult requires an hourly wage of $10.75 for an individual working full time.
For two adults to scrape together a survival budget with two school-aged children, they need a combined hourly wage of $26.61, or $30.76 with child care included.
For a single senior to survive, he or she would need an hourly wage of $12.33. Two seniors need an hourly wage of $19.54, according to the United Way.
The real cost
But those survival budgets afforded by those wages “does not include savings, auto repairs, cable service, travel, laundry costs, or amenities such as holiday gifts or dinner at a restaurant that many families take for granted,” the United Way’s website said.
For a more sustainable budget including a savings category equal to 10% of the budget, a single adult needs an hourly wage of $20.65. For two adults with school-aged children, that’s an hourly wage of $48.79 or $52.63 if they want to pay for child care, the database showed.
In Cambria County, nearly 16,000 households or 28% of all households in the county, earn above the federal poverty level, but make less than what’s needed to afford basic essentials, according to United Way’s data.
“They often earn too much to qualify for government assistance, and there is no room in their budget for emergency expenses,” the website says.
The United Way report on Cambria County is based on 2018 U.S. Census Bureau data.
The organization calls those households collectively ALICE – asset limited, income constrained, employed.
Those considered ALICE-level and those in poverty together compose 43% of total households in Cambria County.
