JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shoppers at Ideal Market in Johnstown were met Saturday with empty coolers, bare shelves and signs letting them know it was the store's final day after more than 20 years at the Walnut Street location.
"This is going to be a sad day for this area," Gary P. Bassett said.
He was shopping at the store with his father and spoke about how damaged the downtown area will be by the closure.
"I hope they put something else in," Bassett said, adding that the staff were great and so were the deals.
His father, Gary C. Bassett, said he shopped at Ideal Market for the past five years because of the convenience. He lives in Upper Yoder Township and always appreciated the store and employees.
"We're going to miss it," Gary C. Bassett said.
As customers checked out on Saturday, they shared fond farewells with cashiers and others, some hugging as they prepared to leave for the final time.
News of the grocery store's closure was announced in June.
Dave Mihalick, owner of the Walnut Street and Geistown Ideal Markets, said he tried to sell the city store, but unfortunately there was no interest.
The reason for the closure, Mihalick said, is multifaceted.
He's 70 years old and looking to retire, the population of the city has decreased significantly in the past two decades and the store has been under-performing for a few years.
"I appreciate all the support we did get over the years and I'm going to miss doing business down in the area," Mihalick said.
Ideal Market started in the Kernville section of Johnstown and moved to Walnut Street years later because of the larger space.
Prior to that, the location was several other stores, including Riverside, U-Save and Gee Bee, respectively.
Mihalick said it was sad to know the tradition of an Ideal Market in downtown Johnstown was ending.
Throughout the years, he's gotten to know grandparents, parents and watched children grow up and shop at his store as adults.
However, the city store couldn't continue.
"There isn't enough population to support a store that size," Mihalick said.
Saturday was an emotional day for Ideal Market director of sales and marketing Gary May.
He's been with the company for 40 years having started at the Kernville location and worked his way up to the current position. Even after his promotions, he remained at the downtown store for his home base.
"It's tough," May said. "I've seen three generations of customers. That's the hardest part."
May also noted how difficult it'll be leaving the longtime employees he's worked with and grown close to.
Looking around as customers checked out, he said downtown does need a local store and he hopes someone opens another market at the Walnut Street spot.
Vicki Freidhoff, who lives in nearby Town House Towers, said she didn't know where she was going to shop now.
The Johnstown resident uses a mobility scooter and would stop at Ideal Market regularly throughout her past nine years in the apartment complex.
"I'm very upset," Freidhoff said. "It's the only store we have, especially those in wheelchairs."
Freidhoff said everyone in the apartments around the city will struggle now.
Karen Hopkins and Todd Howard shared similar concerns.
"We're fortunate. We have transportation," Hopkins said.
"People that aren't have a hard time," Howard said.
The pair were looking through the remaining items for last-minute deals before the store closed for a final time at 6 p.m.
Hopkins said she's shopped at Ideal Market her entire life, having started when the store was originally at the corner of Napoleon and South streets.
Without the downtown location, she plans to take her business to Bi-Lo, Market Basket and other local stores.
The 23 employees at the store were offered the chance to move to the Geistown location to continue working, Mihalick said.
Some have chosen to seek other opportunities due to transportation concerns.
Mihalick said although the Walnut Street site is closed, there are four other Ideal Markets that shoppers can visit, including Geistown, Vinco, Seward and Homer City.
