JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Drivers in Cambria and Somerset counties are being urged by officials to use caution during Monday morning’s commute as snow and sleet cover the region’s roads in ice.
AccuWeather and the National Weather Service in State College said a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for Cambria and Somerset counties.
Most of western and central Pennsylvania will experience temperatures a few degrees below freezing, said Carl Erickson, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
“When the rain arrives in the morning, that will lead to pockets of freezing rain for a few hours,” Erickson said.
Slick roads in the Johnstown region are expected from about 7 to 11 a.m., Erickson said.
The National Weather Service predicted that up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate, with a total of about one inch of snow and sleet expected. Hilltops in the region will see the most ice.
Temperatures will warm up heading into the afternoon, Erickson said.
“By 11 or so, temperatures should be above freezing, and then we’ll have a chilly rain the rest of the day,” he said.
PennDOT officials reminded drivers to adjust speeds based on weather conditions.
