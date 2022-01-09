PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 99 in Bedford, Blair and Centre counties with roads turning to ice as the temperature drops on Monday.
Commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane and motorist are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.
Those who must drive will see speeds on Interstate 99 reduced to 45 mph, PennDOT said in a news release on Sunday.
Temporary restriction has been lifted on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 from Exit 97/DuBois-Brockway to Exit 161/Bellefonte in north central Pennsylvania.
PennDOT crews are treating the roads to keep them passible.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.
PennDOT is asking motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
For tips on driving in bad weather, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
