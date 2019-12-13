A man in his late 20's was pronounced dead Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash involving a coal truck in Summerhill Borough, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
The accident took place shortly before 10 a.m. when a van traveling in the southbound lane of Route 219 appeared to swerve to avoid a tri axle truck in front of it.
The coroner said the operator of the van lost control of the vehicle and went sideways into the coal truck, which was also traveling in the southbound lane.
"The road conditions were a factor," Lees said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died in the operating room at 1:23 p.m.
The victim's name is being withheld at this time pending notification of his family.
More details will be made available Saturday, said Lees, whose office will conduct an autopsy on the victim.
Croyle Township Police, along with the Cambria County Coroner's Office, is investigating the accident.
The wreck was one of several accidents that happened in the region when a freezing rain created icy road conditions.
Cambria County's emergency services reported a high volume of calls throughout the morning hours.
Emergency personnel in Somerset County were also busy Friday morning.
In Somerset County:
- At 9 a.m., New Centerville and Confluence Fire departments, Somerset EMS, along with State Police and PennDOT responded to the 7500 block of Kingwood Road, in Rockwood, for an accident involving 6 vehicles.
At 9:44 a.m., one person was taken by ambulance to UPMC Somerset following an accident where a tractor trailer overturned on Route 30 in Jennerstown Borough. Jennerstown, Acosta, and Boswell Fire departments responded to call.
At 10:03 a.m., one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after a single vehicle accident on Route 219 south of Davidsville. The Jerome Fire Dept., Conemaugh Township Police and EMS were called to scene.
- At 10:19 a.m., Jerome Fire Dept. and Conemaugh Township Police responded to a vehicle accident on Route 219 North near the Jerome exit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.