JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Works of art created in ice will transform Ligonier into a sparkling wonderland.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual Ligonier Ice Fest on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
This year, over 40 ice sculptures created by DiMartino Ice Co., of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, will be on display around the Diamond and on North Main and North and South Market streets.
“Every person who sponsors a sculpture can pick out what they’d like their piece to be,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“There’s always a wide variety for people to see. It varies from year to year, and we like to have different things.”
She said the quality of the sculptures is outstanding.
“They put a lot of time and effort into it,” Beitel said. “The sculptures are always breathtaking. This is the 31st year that we’ve had the ice fest, and each year I think the sculptures become more remarkable to look at.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will be no live or speed-carving events this year.
Weather permitting, Misty Haven Carriage will offer horse-drawn carriage rides at a cost of $5 per person.
Popcorn provided by Hanson’s Kettle Korn will be available in front of the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St.
A spaghetti dinner to benefit Ligonier Valley Hose Company No. 1 will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St.
The town hall auditorium will be the site for free live musical entertainment.
Big Fat Jazz will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Candle in the Wind will entertain crowds at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
“These are two bands that perform during our Sunday Evening Band Concert Series in the summer, and they’re always crowd-pleasers,” Beitel said.
The festival is held regardless of weather, and the illuminated sculptures may be viewed 24 hours a day during the festival.
Merchants and restaurants will be offering festival specials throughout the event.
“Our merchants have indoor sales and our restaurants are busy with different specials, so it’s truly a family event and the town is very much involved,” Beitel said.
She said the festival attracts large crowds yearly.
“It’s that time of year when people are looking for something to do,” Beitel said. “It can be an outside event. People can stay outside and look at the sculptures, or if they feel comfortable they can go in our establishments.”
She added that the festival is a chance for people to see what the town has to offer.
“You almost feel like you take a step back in time when you come to Ligonier,” Beitel said.
“We’re always called the Hallmark town, and I don’t think we disappoint with that with our Christmas lights and now with the ice sculptures.”
For more information, visit www.ligonier.com or www.facebook.com/VisitLigonier.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
