Elaborate works of art crafted in ice will highlight an upcoming winter festival.
Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual Ligonier Ice Fest Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ligonier.
More than 60 ice sculptures by DiMartino Inc Co. of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, will be on display around the Diamond and on the North Main and North and South Market streets.
“I comprise a list every year of sculptures that they have available and try to make each year different,” said Cindy Purnell, chairwoman of the festival. “We get a lot of the same people who come year after year and they don’t necessarily want to see the same sculptures.”
She said a variety of sculptures will be on display.
“It’s everything from fish to dogs to buildings to wildlife to flowers, it really runs the gamut,” Purnell said. “The work, detail and quality is beyond belief of superiority.”
Ernie DiMartino, president of DiMartino Ice Co., said they enjoy coming to Ligonier Ice Fest and have been a part of it since its inception 30 years ago.
“We have a great team of sculptors who make this possible and we try to get more creative each year,” he said.
DiMartino said he hopes people will appreciate the creativity and quality of the sculptures.
“Hopefully it’ll bring some joy, and it’s a chance for people to get outdoors who might be experiencing cabin fever,” he said. “For people who don’t feel safe about coming out, they wouldn’t even need to get out of their car to see the sculptures because they’re set up in such a way that you can drive around the Diamond and up and down Main and Market streets.”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the speed-carving contest and live entertainment will not be held.
Weather permitting, Misty Haven Carriage will offer horse-drawn carriage rides from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Popcorn provided by Hanson’s Original Kettle Corn will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 will be serving up hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries in front of the fire hall beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out.
“The neat thing is this is the first event that we’ve really been able to have,” Purnell said. “People always look forward to this event, but I think they’re looking forward to it even more so this year.”
The ice fest is held regardless of weather, and the illuminated sculptures may be viewed 24 hours a day during the festival.
Merchants and restaurants will be offering festival specials throughout the event.
Purnell said the festival is a good way for people to come and see the town and what it has to offer.
“If you’ve never been here, it’s a great time to walk around town and visit the quaint little stores that are different, and everyone is friendly and welcoming,” she said. “We also hope people will see the beauty of the art that is created in these sculptures.”
CDC guidelines will be in place throughout the festival.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VisitLigonier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.