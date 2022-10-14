JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ianni’s Pizzeria is expanding outside of Westmoreland County for the first time in its 95-year history, into a location on a mountainous section of Menoher Boulevard in Upper Yoder Township.
The 3849 Menoher Blvd. location, the former location of the Pickin’ Chicken takeout restaurant, is “rather remote,” said Ianni’s co-owner Wesley Harris – but the spot is a familiar landmark for people who travel along Route 271 between Ligonier and Johnstown.
The old sign for Pickin’ Chicken still remains at the property.
Harris said he and his family plan to remodel the building so that he can start offering Ianni’s wood-fired pizza there in the spring.
Harris owns Ianni’s with his wife, Jonelle, and his parents, William “Billy” and Paula Johns. Billy’s family name was changed from Ianni to Johns to assimilate in America, Harris said.
The Johns family opened an establishment in 1927 in New Derry, Westmoreland County, that would later become Ianni’s. In the business’ earliest days, it was a soda fountain and roller rink. When Prohibition ended, a liquor license was introduced.
Wood-fired pizza became the establishment’s main feature in 2003 and the business took the name Ianni’s, Harris said.
The recently acquired Menoher Boulevard location will be the business’ fourth location.
The family purchased the Pickin’ Chicken property in 2019. Cambria County records show it was sold by former owner Linda Jenkins for $48,000.
“We bought it before the pandemic,” Harris said. “The pandemic prevented us from doing anything until now. We were scared, to be honest, and things are still scary with inflation and staffing issues – but we are going to be optimistic, and we can’t wait to be part of the community.”
Ed Barzeski, chairman of Upper Yoder Township’s board of supervisors, said it’s been at least 15 years since Pickin’ Chicken was last open.
“You can see the new owners have paved the lot, and they are in the process of renovating,” Barzeski said. “Having a pizza place there would be much better than seeing it empty.”
Harris and his wife have also moved to Upper Yoder Township from Latrobe.
“Me and my wife live so close now that we will be taking on a bulk of the workload since it is in a rather remote location,” he said.
Ianni’s three spots in Westmoreland County all offer the same menu, featuring wood-fired pizzas, hoagies and salad.
Those restaurants in Delmont, Vandergrift and New Derry will be maintained with the addition of the new location, Harris said.
“We have a great staff who’ve stepped up to the plate lately,” he said.
The Menoher Boulevard location will serve Ianni’s signature pizza, but in a way the other locations don’t, he said.
“We are looking to try different things,” he said. “There will be no dine-in service. It’s a test run to see if we can have a business without indoor dining or alcohol. We are going to try out different foods, maybe hot dogs, ice cream – so it will be a trial run.”
Harris said a pizza oven for the restaurant has been ordered.
“We are now just waiting on the oven,” he said. “We’ll be putting in new floor tile, new windows – so it’s a complete renovation. We are really excited. We fell in love with this area since we’ve been here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.