JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Camillya Taylor attended more and more fashion shows in other cities, she started to think her hometown should have an event to bring together designers, models, photographers and vendors for a celebration of clothing and crafts.
That dream became reality on Saturday when the inaugural Johnstown Fashion Week runway show took place in the Johnstown Welcome Center on Main Street.
“One of the things that I was really inspired by is that every time you go to these events, you find more people that you know, so it creates a community,” said Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique. “I wanted to create a fashion community in Johnstown.”
More than 130 individuals participated, many local, and others from across Pennsylvania and out of state.
“These people are really creative,” Taylor said. “Our thing that we want to do is to create a space and an outlet for these designers that nobody knows in Johnstown to create and do their thing.”
Lawrence Smith, owner of Harrisburg-based Czar Photography, snapped pictures of the runway models and helped spread the word of the gathering in the fashion community.
“I think it’s great because this is something starting from the ground up,” Smith said. “This is the first one. I think it’s important to get this off the ground. Things like this should be going on here.”
Vendors sold a variety of handmade items, including clothing, jewelry, candles and spice mixes.
“There are a lot of women here that are doing a lot of great things,” said Crista Verhovsek, owner of Peaced Together, a shop in Johnstown that sells jewelry and other of her artistic creations.
