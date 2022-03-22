With two aunts in nursing and her mother a longtime physical therapist, Charlotte Long has heard plenty about the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the medical profession.
But it didn’t stop her from signing her name on a commitment letter to enroll in Conemaugh School of Nursing’s Registered Nurse program Monday.
“If anything, it makes me want to become a nurse even more,” said Long, a senior at United High School. “Because I want to help.”
The teen was one of five young women celebrated Monday at the school during a “Signing Day” celebration – three of them young women with family in the field.
Isabella Garanich, a Westmont Hilltop senior, was joined by her mother, Kristen, a Conemaugh Health System registered nurse.
Conemaugh Township senior Laikyn Hillegass was joined by her grandmother, a nurse in Conemaugh’s obstetrics department.
The trio and fellow students Jenna Case, of Ligonier Valley, and Ella Leonardis, of Windber Area, were the first to enroll in Conemaugh’s incoming class of 2022, according to Conemaugh School of Nursing Director Bonnie Mazurak-Riga.
Assuming they meet the school’s enrollment qualifications, Mazurak-Riga said the school has welcomed second- and third-generation nursing students into its classes with open arms – especially at a time the wave of Baby Boomers are retiring from the profession or stepping away due to the at-times overwhelming challenges COVID-19 has brought.
The school currently has 30 young adults enrolled in the fall 2022 class – a total she’s hoping will grow much higher.
In recent years, some classes have been as high as 80 students.
COVID-19 fatigue may be steering some teens toward other professions, she said, “but the past few years we’ve also seen a lot who want to face it head-on – run into the fire – because they know there’s a need.”
Conemaugh School of nursing traces its roots back more than 125 years.
The program has graduated more than 4,100 nurses over the years since, hospital officials said.
Long said the school’s reputation and the priority for hand-on learning was what drew her to the school.
Through a two-year curriculum approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, the program involves two 16 week semesters and one 8 week semester.
Nursing officials said the 2021 class achieved a 97.67% pass rate on the NCLEX exam, the mandatory state boards, with 100% gaining immediate full-time employment as Registered Nurses.
To learn more, visit Conemaugh.org/education.
