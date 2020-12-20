For Richland Township resident Sean Hockensmith, a trip of self-discovery and spiritual growth took 43 days and 3,000 miles.
That’s how long and how far, he peddled his Touring Road bike loaded with 85 pounds of gear from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, where he competed the journey on Nov. 21.
“This was a huge life event for me,” Hockensmith, 48, said. “I started at the Pacific Ocean and finished at the Atlantic Ocean.”
He left behind five adult children and his wife, Tina, to run their real estate rental home business Iron Capital LLC.
Hockensmith traveled alone through eight states and kept a journal that he shared with The Tribune-Democrat.
He chronicled his thoughts and emotions of peddling in the 105-degree heat of the Yuha Desert in California, being chased by dogs in Louisiana and peddling through hurricane-devastated communities in Mississippi and Alabama. He endured a hailstorm, broken spokes, flat tires and saddle sores.
Hockensmith slept in a tent and used a GPS phone app “Life 360,” which allowed his family to track his movements.
He peddled an average of 70 miles a day and munched on fast food. It was a trip that Hockensmith believed he was destined to take.
“I never felt so alive,” he said.
Problems and pitfalls
While riding in California late one night, Hockensmith discovered a slow leak in the rear tire.
“I was out in the middle of the desert, and I was so scared to death as I used my headlamp to change the tire as coyotes were howling on both sides of me,” he said. “I never changed a tire in the dark.”
Another time, Hockensmith said he collapsed.
“I notice severe signs of pending heat stroke on this 105-degree day,” he said. “Just prior to collapsing on a desert road, I came to a building. The owner came to the door and saved me by packing me in ice and taking me and my bike to the nearest hotel eight miles away.”
At times, Hockensmith wondered if he should catch a plane back to Johnstown.
Then he would get a text of encouragement from his mom or dad or another family member or a friend.
His brother-in-law Steve Travis texted: “Out of all the people I know, you are the one person who might be able to actually complete this crazy!”
Peddling through Mesa, Arizona, saddle sores erupted.
Hockensmith said he found a Warmshowers home of bike touring expert Layne Gneiting and his family.
Warmshowers is a nonprofit hospitality organization for people on bicycle tours.
“Layne was an angel sent from God,” Hockensmith said. “Layne figured out that my bike shorts were too loose.
“We went to the bike shop and I spent $100 and bought the tightest and the best bib cycling shorts, which later proved to save my trip,” he said.
Hockensmith said the hardest day of the trip was Day 18 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He awoke to 26-degree temperatures and snow on the ground.
“It was so cold that at the three-hour point my phone froze,” he said. “Both of my water bottles also froze.”
With his base layers of clothing drenched with perspiration, the possibility of succumbing to hypothermia was very real.
Making matters worst, a hailstorm pelted him hard. He said he dared not turn his eyes into the frozen rain.
As he struggled along, Hockensmith said a U.S. Border Patrol officer pulled up and called out, ‘What the hell are you doing outside on a bicycle on a day like today?’ ”
Through his frozen lips, he told the officer that he was biking to Florida.
“He kindly offered me some unfrozen water,” he said.
The home stretch
Hockensmith finished his 43-day trip at Jacksonville Beach. He called it the end of an epic journey.
“As I was 10 miles from the beach, tears of joy were streaming down my face, and I felt like I was surrounded by a group of angels delivering me to my destination,” he said.
When the tires hit the sand, he paused.
“I just stopped and wept uncontrollably with my head down on the handlebars,” Hockensmith said.
When the tires splashed the water of the Atlantic Ocean, the emotion continued.
“I knelt down in the cold Atlantic Ocean water and gave thanks to God for protecting me and delivering me on this incredible journey,” he said.
Hockensmith rode the Amtrak train back to Johnstown, where he was greeted by Tina, his parents and sister.
“It’s great to be back home,” he said. “I just finished the most amazing journey of my life.”
