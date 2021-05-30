A light rain wasn’t going to keep Melanie Cameron from missing the return of the AmeriServ Summer Concert Series on Sunday.
Uncertain how the weather might impact the 2021 season debut, the Westmont-area woman grabbed a warm black jacket, crossed her fingers and decided to head to the Roxbury Bandshell – gray skies or not.
“I don’t care if it rains or snows. I missed this,” Cameron said.
An ever-changing crowd of well over 100 apparently agreed, joining her at 5 p.m. with lawn chairs, camp seats and umbrellas – a few standing up to dance while the Greensburg-based Bartlow Brothers Band riffed through a string of early 1980s FM rockers.
After a COVID-19-coerced hiatus in 2020, it was music to Mary Borkow’s ears.
The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance president said she was elated to bring the series back.
“I’ve had so many people stop me over the past year and ask me when we’d be back – and finally we have an answer for them. This has become an event people really look forward to – so we’re glad to see them back here, too,” Borkow said.
Cameron praised the event’s relaxed atmosphere, saying the park offers room for people to enjoy live music the way they want to – whether that is on their feet dancing, in a chair or among a circle of friends.
Tom Smith, of Somerset, also praised the venue.
Smith said he and his family spend many of their summer weekends traveling through western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland – and between the sound quality and ambience of the cut-stone venue, “this is one of the best around.”
“We were driving up here for four or five years before the (pandemic), and we really missed it last year,” he said.
The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance holds the shows as free community events while also using proceeds to go toward continuing restoration work of the Depression-era concert pavilion’s interior.
The group has 14 more weekends of music planned through Sept 29.
For more information, visit www.roxburybandshell.com/events.
