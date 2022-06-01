JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Arlene Johns' life was at a crossroads when she saw a job posted for a Tribune-Democrat telemarketer in 1989.
She was a struggling single mom with two young children and zero experience in marketing – let alone the newspaper business.
But like a tenacious reporter trying to hunt down a story, she dialed up the human resources department day after day.
"I kept saying, "Just give me one week of work,'" Johns said. "'I'll prove myself.'"
Over the next 33 years, Johns would end up doing that in nearly every corner of The Tribune-Democrat building in downtown Johnstown.
Over the years, she worked her way into the newsroom and climbed the department ladder – becoming an archivist, news assistant and eventually city editor, before taking the reins as Johnstown Magazine editor in 2013.
"When I first started out, I didn't have a journalism background," Johns said Wednesday. "But every time I moved onto a new job, I was learning something different. How to write a story, how to lay out a newspaper and working with staff to make sure the next edition was the best it could possibly be.
"Every move I made led to something else – and I see the hand of God involved in that for preparing me for that day," she added. "Because back then ... I never could have imagined I'd be the editor of a magazine."
Johns is ending that career next month. The Nanty Glo woman is retiring from the business July 1.
'Serving readers'
But Johns said she doesn't plan to slow down – or stop shining a spotlight on the community.
"I've really grown to love Johnstown," the Indiana County native said. "Maybe it's partly my love for the underdog. But this city has taken so many hits over the years and has always found a way to bounce back. And I see that happening today through the amazing efforts of so many people in our community."
Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer said Johns' commitment to her job and the community were what made her a strong leader throughout her career.
"Arlene has been a dedicated and passionate journalist in the Johnstown region for many years, serving readers in a variety of capacities – as a writer, an editor, a manager," Minemyer said. "She's been a leader in some of our most important work – including books to capture the beautiful architecture of our local churches, and to honor the story of the passengers and crew of Flight 93."
Minemyer said efforts are in motion to find the magazine's next editor. But Johns' byline will likely continue to be featured from time to time within its glossy pages.
Publisher Robert Forcey credited Johns for being able to capture and add to the community's "local flavor" through the monthly publication.
"Through Johnstown Magazine, Arlene has kept our community focused on the more positive stories of our neighbors and community, while continuing to add local flavor to our town," Forcey said. "Arlene will surely be missed as we move forward, but she has already volunteered to help us out with some of her favorite projects, so we will still have her help as we move into a new era for Johnstown Magazine."
'It was an honor'
Johns was in the newsroom during The Tribune-Democrat's coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
She cited those uncertain and harrowing days among her most memorable.
That morning started with blue skies over Johnstown, an attack on the Twin Towers and calls about an unfounded bomb threat at Johnstown airport, she recalled.
As it turned out, airport staff and military personnel nearby were all scrambling to make sure the location was ready for the possibility the United Flight 93 could fly overhead or land there.
By the time the world learned the plane had crashed on a reclaimed strip mine near Shanksville, Johns was directing reporters to the scene and finding ways to document the shocked community's response.
"Interviewing the families (of the Flight 93 passengers and crew) is something I'll never forget," she said. "Because to most people, it was a world event. To them, it was personal – and it was an honor to tell their stories."
Listening to heartfelt stories from everyday people, including breast cancer survivors, have also been unforgettable experiences, she said.
'Be an ambassador'
As a magazine editor, Johns cited a two-part story with Joyce Murtha – the wife of the late U.S. Rep John Murtha – and special covers reenacting unforgettable Hollywood scenes among her career highlights.
A scene featuring WJAC-TV's Tim Rigby and now-Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley paying homage to "It's a Wonderful Life" is a favorite. A nod to "A Christmas Story" also ranks among the most memorable.
"Serving as editor has been a privilege," she said. "And I hope I made an impact through the magazine."
Johns and her husband, Joe, live in the Nanty Glo area.
But she said she wants to remain a part of Johnstown by finding new ways to promote the area's positive happenings.
She is hopeful she can transition from telling those stories as an editor and writer to becoming part of the effort on a "hands-on" level.
"I told Carlynn Toth that I'm going to be down there helping her clean up Central Park," she said, of the Ogletown woman who has dedicated time over the past decade to beautifying the city square. "If I could be an ambassador who just walked around talking up Johnstown and pulling weeds all day, I'd do it.
"Whether it's volunteering or doing some part-time work in the city," she said, "I just want to be involved."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.