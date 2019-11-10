Charles Casey never met Sgt. Michael Strank.
Casey, 78, was a newborn when the nation called Strank to war in December 1941.
And he was just 3 when a camera’s shutter forever-immortalized the Franklin High School graduate and five fellow soldiers atop Mount Suribachi – six days before Strank’s death.
Yet on Sunday – the 100th anniversary of Strank’s birth – Casey was one of nearly 40 Johnstown area residents who got together to honor him, gathering inside the Westwood Plaza Theatre & Cafe to hear stories about – in his words – a local “hero” whose sacrifice will be forever be remembered by his nation.
“When I see that image of the flag ... I think of him and his sacrifice,” Casey, a veteran himself, said Sunday. “I’m proud that he was from Johnstown.”
Wix Pix Productions founder Dale Wix spearheaded a local effort to commemorate Strank’s birthday, partnering with the Westwood theater to show his 2015 documentary “Our Flag Still Waves” as well as “Flags of Our Fathers,” Clint Eastwood’s Hollywood depiction of the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Studies and polls have shown the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the Iwo Jima flag-raising remains the nation’s most recognized image, Wix said. Captured at 1/400th of a second, it has also been credited for lifting Americans’ spirits at a crucial point, enabling the nation to raise $26 billion needed to bring an end to the war with Japan.
A towering bronze depiction of the photograph has become a centerpiece to the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, luring more than 1 million visitors a year.
But locally, Strank’s life and sacrifice should be recognized, too, Wix said.
Strank isn’t just a vital part of that symbolic scene, he embodies what it stands for, he added.
Like so many others, Sgt. Strank was an immigrant who weathered the Great Depression to sacrifice his life for his new homeland, he said.
“When I heard about his 100th birthday, I thought, ‘Holy cow. We have to do something,’ ” Wix said.
A series of other events were held over the weekend, including the rededication of Franklin Park in Strank’s name.
Wix released “Our Flag Still Waves” in 2015.
But Sunday marked the first time the documentary was projected on a theater’s screen.
For Bob Terchanik, 68, it was his first chance to see it.
“I just had to see it,” said Terchanik, an Air Force veteran from Conemaugh.
Terchanik said his grandparents called Strank’s family friends generations ago. They remembered him as more than a man memorialized in bronze – an “outstanding Christian, soldier and citizen” who was regarded highly before he left for war, he recalled.
But to Terchanik, Strank symbolizes something more.
“When I see those young men hoisting that flag, I think of all of the people who gave their lives for our nation,” he said. “That was Michael Strank.
“He gave all for his love of his country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.