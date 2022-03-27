JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Using pruning shears, wire and gardening knowledge, Ron McIntosh, the former “Green Grower” on WJAC-TV, taught about two dozen people how to transform a plant into a bonsai tree during a presentation on Saturday morning.
The “How To Create a Living Art Masterpiece” event kicked off the annual seminar series at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown.
“It’s just the creativity I think that they’re always interested in,” McIntosh said. “It’s always been popular out of all the seminars that we do. I just think that they find the artistic value of it just interesting. When you can show them that it’s not that difficult, I think it’s more impressive to them that they say, ‘Hey, I can do that. I can do it. It’s not that hard.’ ”
McIntosh has been demonstrating the Japanese technique that is used to create designs that mimic the shape of real trees for years.
He has also been sharing his creations.
“They make the perfect gift,” McIntosh said. “When friends come over or family, birthdays, special occasions, I’ll give them one of my bonsais. They really appreciate it and always send me updated emails and photos of them years later. ‘Look at this. It’s still doing well.’ They make great gifts, and they make good conversation pieces.”
Bobbi Ream is a regular at the seminars that started in 2014.
“For years, we’ve been coming to all of them, friends and I,” Ream said. “It’s the first event of spring. So when we get here, you just feel like it’s spring already.”
Four more Saturday seminars are scheduled:
• April 2: Houseplants and Succulents
• April 9: The Importance of Native Bees & Simple Elements of Design for Container Planting
• April 23: The History of Native Americans in Western Pennsylvania and The Food They Grew
• April 30: Life in the Tropics, Plants That Will Grow Here
“We’re happy to bring education like this to the community,” Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy President Diana Kabo said. “That’s part of our mission – to keep the community informed about environmental issues and things.”
All presentations are from 10 a.m. until noon.
