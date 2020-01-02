Hypnotherapist Nancy J. Compton will offer a group weight loss hypnosis session at 7 p.m. Friday, and a group stop smoking hypnosis session at 2 p.m. Sunday at her office, 726 B Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
Hypnosis helps people experience in a multi-sensory way what it feels like when they are strong, fit and in control and to overcome their mental barriers to achieving those goals of working on weight loss and to stop smoking.
Fee for group sessions is $60.
To register, email Compton at sedona_nancy@yahoo.com.
Information: www.nancyjcompton.com.
