A new cellphone tower designed to improve service in the area around Hyndman in southwestern Bedford County is now operational, two state legislators announced Friday.
The need for better cell coverage in Hyndman and surrounding Londonderry Township became apparent after a CSX freight train carrying hazardous cargo went off the rails there in 2017, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, and Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, said in a joint press release.
The lack of reliable cell service delayed authorities’ efforts to notify residents of the accident and to evacuate them from the danger zone.
The new tower was built on a ridge above Hogback Road, not far from the site of the derailment, through a partnership between AT&T and FirstNet.
