A Bedford County medical center is closing to the public through March 5 to revamp its Hyndman space.
Hyndman Family Health Center, which has a facility on Fifth Avenue in the community, is partway through a remodel that will upgrade its dental rooms, medical exam rooms and check-in area, Community Outreach Coordinator Victoria Nicotra said.
“The Hyndman Area Health Center is focused on patients first and addressing the social determinants of healthcare in our communities,” said Bill Kurtycz, CEO of HAHC. “The remodel project at the Hyndman Family Health Center will increase operations effectiveness and efficiency.”
In doing so, Hyndman Health officials say the objective is to “provide an atmosphere of positivity, that promotes patient satisfaction, and overall experience,” he said.
One of three health centers under Hyndman Area Health Center Inc., company officials have also been focusing on expanding services at its Bedford and Richland locations.
The Bedford center is working to expand clinical operations to serve even more patients, company officials wrote in a release to media.
