HYNDMAN, Pa. – A Bedford County woman faces attempted homicide charges after she was accused of firing gunshots at relatives and state troopers on Friday.
Melissa Lynn Suder, 53, of Cumberland Valley Township, was taken into custody and is being held at Bedford County Correctional Facility without bond, officials said.
An argument began on Friday because Suder’s son had his girlfriend at their home on Narrow Lane, several miles southeast of Hyndman, state troopers based in Bedford and McConnellsburg wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
Suder, who was allegedly visibly intoxicated, made threats during the argument that she would stab, shoot and kill her son, his girlfriend and other people at the residence, state troopers alleged, citing interviews with witnesses.
Suder’s son and his girlfriend left the residence as the argument escalated, but Suder allegedly followed them outside while carrying an alcoholic beverage and retrieved a handgun from the trunk of her car, according to the affidavit.
Suder’s son allegedly told troopers he saw his mother cock the gun, point it at him and begin chasing him. He estimated that she fired five shots in his direction as he was running, according to the affidavit.
Suder then allegedly fired shots into the residence at another person in the group, before firing two rounds at her son’s girlfriend’s vehicle while she was sitting in the driver’s seat, police wrote.
Seven state police troopers responded to a 911 call for help. They arrived at the scene approximately 40 minutes later.
As the troopers approached the front door of the residence, Suder allegedly “displayed a profane hand gesture,” retrieved a handgun and fired four shots at the troopers. A trooper said that one of the rounds “sounded very close” to him as it sped past.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Suder faces 75 criminal charges, including four counts of attempted criminal homicide, seven felony counts of attempted murder of law enforcement, and 11 counts of felony aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Other charges include seven felony counts of assault of a law enforcement officer where a firearm was discharged, seven felony counts of aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, and one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
Dozens of misdemeanor charges were also filed, including 11 counts of reckless endangerment.
