Two hydrants failed to supply sufficient water to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a house on St. Clair Road early Monday morning, West Hills Regional Fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
"Both hydrants were useless," he said.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority confirmed water pressure in Westmont is lower than other parts of its service area.
However, the GJWA maintains that there is ample flow at hydrants on St. Clair Road.
The fire Monday inflamed an ongoing problem in the mind of former Westmont Hilltop School District board member Bill Trevorrow.
He said six years ago water pressure issues on Luzerne Street couldn't provide for the middle school's sprinkler systems. But the GJWA "gave good lip service," he said.
Now a Southmont Borough Council member, Trevorrow made the council aware of the issue Monday, along with a 911 dispatch recording that conveys firefighters' struggles to tap into water from hydrants.
Southmont sends firefighters to assist with calls in Westmont.
"Are we putting our firefighters at risk?" Trevorrow said.
Three firefighters were burned in the firefight Monday, but that was unrelated to the water supply issue, Tauber said.
Calling for water
Tauber said two separate hydrant attempts failed on Monday.
"That end of the borough is known for not having a great water supply," he said. "We knew we had water issues, but we didn't know it could be that bad.
"Now we are going to have to change our alarms or increase the water tankers that arrive on the first alarm."
Firefighters were dispatched 12:53 a.m. Monday morning to the 935 St. Clair Road where an attic fire had been burning. Three people inside the house escaped unhurt.
The first hydrant firefighters tapped into was at Linden Lane. The second was at the intersection of St. Clair and Stanford, Tauber said.
The hydrants were not tapped simultaneously, an important note because the hydrants draw from the same water line and would interfere with each other, he said.
“We hit one. It wasn't working," he said. "We hit a second one and we just totally lost water after we got it established.
"We had to call in water tankers from companies in Westmoreland, Somerset and Cambria counties to bring water."
Gravity system
For Westmont, the problem isn't a lack of water but the position of a water tank that makes the supply difficult to reach, GJWA resident manager Michael Kerr said.
A couple of thousand feet away from the site of the fire, at the top of St. Clair Road, sits a 3-million gallon of water tank owned by the GJWA.
"The Viewmont tank along St. Clair Road was installed underground decades ago because of objections to an above-ground tank by Westmont Borough," Kerr said.
Through gravity, it supplies potable water for homes and for firefighters in a large swath of the GJWA's service area, Kerr said.
He said the higher the tank in relation to the service area, the stronger the water pressure.
Houses that are basically level with the water tank don't have as much water pressure as those at lower elevations, he said. But if the tank had been installed above ground, water pressure would be better in areas including St. Clair Road, he said.
Outcome the same
Kerr said a variable-speed motor was installed with the underground tank to increase the water pressure to areas where gravity doesn't help the flow.
"There are no operational changes that can be made to adjust the pressure," Kerr said.
Tauber said he made calls during the firefight to the GJWA to manipulate the pumps and valves to supply more water, but they couldn't do it in this case, he said.
Kerr confirmed there was a GJWA employee on the scene Monday morning.
The fact that the fire had already consumed the attic when firefighters arrived meant that even with an ample water supply, the house would have been destroyed by water damage, Tauber said.
"We would have been able to suppress the fire quicker," he said. "We could have gotten a quicker knock-down, but there still would have been tremendous water damage. But the outcome unfortunately would have been the same."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.