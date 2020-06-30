Cameron Bunn painting hydrants

Cameron Bunn, a Greater Johnstown Water Authority employee, gives a fire hydrant along Napoleon Street a fresh coat of paint on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The water authority paints 250-plus hydrants during the good outdoor painting months.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

