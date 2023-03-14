Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.