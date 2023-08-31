HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A hunter-trapper education class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Jerome Sportsmen’s Association, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple.
Students must be 11 years old by Sept. 9.
Participants can register online by logging onto the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.pa.gov, clicking on the “Education” tab at the top of the screen, choosing “Hunter-Trapper Education,” clicking on “Registration” and finding Jerome’s class in the calendar.
Lunch will be served. Parents or guardians are invited to stay for the class.
For more information, call Dave Strayer at 814-341-1711.
