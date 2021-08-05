A hunter-trapper education class will be held Sept. 11 at Jerome Sportsmen’s Association, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple. Registration is limited to 60 participants.
The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students must be at least 11 years old by Sept. 11 to register. Cancellations must be received before Sept. 10.
Participants can register online by logging onto the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, www.pgc.state.pa.us, clicking on the “Education” tab at the top of the screen, choosing “Hunter-Trapper Education” and following directions.
Information: Dave Strayer, 814-341-1711, or Bill Watkins, 814-341-8998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.