LILLY – A hunter from the Lilly area was found safe after a search Tuesday evening in Washington Township. A Cambria County 911 supervisor said the search lasted about 45 minutes following the 6:30 p.m. call.
Volunteers from Cresson and Lilly volunteer fire companies joined the lost man’s hunting party to search the woods off Reservoir Road, east of Lilly.
The hunter had been able to call his companions to let them know he had become disoriented in the woods as night fell, Lilly fire Chief Edward P. Myers said Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.