CLYMER – A hunter stumbled onto a suspected methamphetamine dump site while combing the woods in Indiana County, authorities said.
State police in Indiana responded to a wooded area along Barr Road in Green Township on Tuesday after a hunter came upon materials used for manufacturing methamphetamine, Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Troopers canvassing the area found several plastic bags along the roadside in a woods, he said.
The Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) was called to the scene and processed seven suspected one-pot vessels and six acid generators, along with miscellaneous empty chemical bottles and packages used in the making of meth, Greenfield said.
No suspects have been identified.
The “one pot” method is a small batch made in a single container.
A similar dump site was found last month at Laurel Hill State Park in Lower Yoder Township. A park ranger found seven trash bags with Giant Eagle Pharmacy receipts showing multiple purchases of Top Care Decongestant containing pseudoephedrine, which can be modified to produce meth – a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that takes the form of a white crystalline powder.
Three Johnstown residents were charged with dumping the materials.
Amanda Kay Forney, 37, and Michael Allen Wisor II, 31, will be formally arraigned in Cambria County court on Dec. 29. Zachary John Peruso, 34, is awaiting a preliminary hearing date.
