A Boswell man will stand trial, accused of shooting four deer out of season and leaving some of the carcasses (lying) in a field, authorities said.
Telford E. Baker II, 25, of the 4700 block of Penn Avenue, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
According to a criminal complaint, a state game warden said Baker shot deer in a field in Jenner Township at 4 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Neighbors along Roaring Run Road were roused by the sound of gunshots and saw someone in the field with a flashlight. When a neighbor went to the field to investigation, Baker allegedly fled in a vehicle leaving at least two deer in the field, one still alive, the complaint said.
That deer was euthanized to end its suffered, which lasted about eight hours, the complaint said.
Baker later admitted to killing at least five deer.
Baker faces charges including killing game out of season, shooting on or across highways, loaded firearms in vehicles and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.