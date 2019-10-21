One of Cambria County’s commissioner candidates attended a forum held by the Roxbury Civic Group Monday evening at Roxbury Church of the Brethren.
Republican Scott Hunt talked about his involvement in the budgeting process as an Upper Yoder Township supervisor for more than 10 years.
During his first year as a supervisor, Hunt said he proposed lowering property taxes by 1 mill, an idea that was rejected by his fellow board members.
The second year Hunt made the same proposal, some board members agreed with him, but it was ultimately rejected.
In his third year on the board, Hunt said his initial proposal to decrease property taxes by 1 mill was passed unanimously by the same board.
“If you work together, you get more done,” Hunt said. “I’m running because I think I can help. I think my record as supervisor shows that.”
Hunt also addressed his endorsements from U.S. Reps. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson and John Joyce, along with former U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus.
Hunt said that support is important when, if elected, he’s advocating for state or federal projects, such as an increase in passenger rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh or expanding Route 219.
“I don’t have to build a relationship with them, I already have it,” he said.
While Johnstown resident John DeBartola accused Hunt of being “bought off” because his campaign accepted financial contributions from Johnstown businessman Mark Pasquerilla, Hunt disagreed.
“I have a strong record, I don’t need to be bought off by anyone,” Hunt said.
Rick Truscello, moderator and coordinator of Monday’s event, asked Hunt how he’d get along with commissioners of other political parties.
As a township supervisor, Hunt said he already has experience collaborating with others who have differing political views for the betterment of constituents.
“We all want the same things,” he said.
Fellow Republican candidate Jerry Carnicella indicated that he would attend Monday’s event, Truscello said, but was not present.
Incumbent Democrats Tom Chernisky and William “B.J.” Smith had a previously scheduled engagement and weren’t able to attend the forum, Truscello added.
The Cambria Regional Chamber will hold a commissioner candidate forum Wednesday morning at Ace’s in Cambria City.
