JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 500 students from across the region gathered at Richland Area High School Saturday to show off their STEM skills at the Technology Student Association (TSA) Region 8 conference.
Michelle Zheng, a junior at Richland High School and reporter for Pennsylvania State TSA, said the national organization expands on students’ knowledge of STEM and other areas.
“Our organization is supposed to focus on STEM, but it sees how technology is applied in pretty much every aspect of our life,” she said.
She added that Region 8 is the largest region of TSA in the state of Pennsylvania and described it as being one of the most competitive area due to how successful students are on a state and national level.
A total of 70 competitive events were available between middle and high school students.
Some of the categories that students competed in included: speech competitions, computer aided design, bringing children's stories to life and technology bowl which students described as "technology Jeopardy." Pennsylvania State TSA Treasurer Rik Bhattacharyya, a senior at State College Area High School said.
Braden Thomas, Region 8 president and a senior at Cambria Heights High School said that he believes one thing that has kept many of the students involved is knowing how far they can go.
“It’s also the competitive spirit in all of us just knowing that we can move on from each level to nationals and you kind of get to go and have this experience that is for some once in a lifetime if you move on,” he said as to why he likes TSA.
Region 8 Vice President Melanie Greko, a senior at Richland High School, said that TSA has different opportunities for everyone.
"There's an interest for everyone in it," Greko said. "Video editing. Fashion design. Sciences engineering. Speech things. There’s something for everyone, and then outside of that there’s our really cool leadership opportunities for people."
She added that she has been able to make friends that she otherwise would not have met.
“It’s allowed me to make friends from across the state. If it wasn’t for TSA I probably wouldn’t know anyone here except for Michelle because we go to the same school,” she said. “So I know people I would have never known are some of my closest friends because of it.”
