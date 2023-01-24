'Humbled and grateful': Five chosen for Cambria Business Hall of Fame

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sustained contributions of five business leaders to the Johnstown community have placed them in the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame.
"The Business Hall of Fame was founded on the principle that truly successful leaders are deserving of recognition not only for what they have achieved professionally, but for what they have given back to our community," said Matthew Smith, chair of the 2023 Hall of fame Awards.
The 2023 induction ceremony for Janice and Joseph Martella Sr., Samuel J. Catanese, Christine Cox and Kim Craig will be held Friday, April 28, at the Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., in Johnstown.
The hall of fame was established in 1992 and is co-sponsored by the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania.
"I'm humbled by it," Janice Martella said at a press conference Tuesday, where she and the other inductees, including her late husband, Joe, were announced. "My husband was the most wonderful person in the world. I'm glad his legacy is continuing with our six children. We had humble beginnings. I thank God for the blessings I have."
• Joe and Janice Martella were married in 1963. A year later, Joe purchased Kinney Drug on Franklin Street in Johnstown and renamed it Martella's Pharmacy. The family business has grown under the leadership of the couple and their children.
Joe's love for his community and local athletics was evident early in his career. He was a proud supporter of the Greater Johnstown Youth League. Martella's sponsored various sports teams for more than 35 years.
In 2008, Martella's Pharmacy baseball team was established. In 2018, the team brought an All American Amateur Baseball Association national title home to Johnstown, the city's first.
• Craig is a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, but moved to Johnstown in 1987. He currently serves as President and CEO of F.N.B. Wealth Management Group.
"I'm sitting back in awe at the moment," he said of his hall of fame honor. "I really haven't had much time to reflect on this. Reflecting on who has received this in the past, I'm humbled and grateful to be acknowledged. There's a lot of other people who should take the credit for where I am in my career."
Craig serves on the board of directors for the 1889 Foundation, as well as the investment committee of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. He also previously served in various board capacities for Conemaugh Health System.
"Having three sons, I knew they'd grow up in the community," Craig said, "and I thought if I get involved in the community affairs, I can make it a better place for them to grow up."
• Cox moved to Johnstown in 1972 and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. She found a long-term career niche in health insurance.
In 1995, she joined Highmark Blue Cross of Western Pennsylvania. She rose through the company ranks to regional sales director and community affairs from 2004 to 2015.
"I'm humbled to be grouped with such distinguished people," she said. "These people are pillars of the community, and to be thought of in that way is an honor and a privilege."
Cox serves on the Cambria Regional Chamber Foundation's board of directors, is a member of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, a faith formation instructor at St. Benedict Catholic Church and an elections poll watcher for the Cambria County Republican Committee.
• Catanese is leading partner of Catanese Group. He joined the firm in 1983. He focuses primarily on business planning and development, tax planning, financial and estate planning.
"Growing up, I had people who helped shape me," he said. "I live my whole life by helping others. If I'm helping someone and it's meaningful to them, I just ask them to pay it forward.
"The more you give, the more you get, my mother always said."
He has served many organizations through the years in roles such as chairman of the board for Conemaugh Health Initiative, board of trustees for Westmont Hilltop School District, and committee member of Boy Scout Troop 217.
"I care about the community," he said. "I've lived my whole life here."