The Humanities Division at Pitt-Johnstown will host is its Humanities Day on Wednesday for high school juniors and seniors to learn about humanities courses and programs at the university.
Participants will be able to speak with department coordinators and representatives for all academic programs in humanities such as communications, English literature and writing.
They also can attend humanities classes, up to two of them, in the late morning.
Theater, music and creative writing students will perform and participants will be able to explore the UPJ campus and receive a lunch.
Information: www.Johnstown.Pitt.edu/visit.
