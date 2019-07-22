The Humane Society of Cambria County will host its Summer Block PAWty from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 7453 Galleria Drive Ext., Richland Township.
Guests will be able to visit with adoptable pets and submit adoption applications.
Photo opportunities will be provided by Crookston Photography. Sessions can be booked from 2 to 5 p.m. by contacting Judy Crookston at 814-248-8942, and walk-in appointments will be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. Session prices range from a $15 social media file to print packages ranging from $25 to $99. A portion of proceeds will benefit the shelter.
There also will be vendors, food and drinks, musical entertainment, a 50/50 and giveaways.
Information: 814-535-6116 or www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/events.
