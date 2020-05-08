The Humane Society of Cambria County plans to participate in a virtual fundraising event that will comply with social distancing guidelines put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, leaders there announced Friday.
“During this time of economic stress,” shelter leaders said in a press release, “donations are down, traditional fundraisers are canceled and physical volunteer help is no longer permitted, but the needs of animals and pet owners alike in Cambria County are as great as ever.”
Through May 31, participants can register for $10 to run, walk or bike for the Humane Society of Cambria County or another animal shelter. One hundred percent of the registration fee and any additional donation made is to go to the chosen shelter. Once registered, participants will have until June 1 to complete a 1-mile run or walk, a 5-kilometer run or walk or a 5-mile bike ride and upload their results.
“Even though our everyday lives have been turned upside down by what we are restricted to doing, one thing remains true – we can get outside to run, walk and bike, pets included,” said Jessica Vamos, the shelter’s executive director.
“I think this is a unique opportunity for people to enjoy themselves during the shutdown and give back to their community.”
The fundraiser is being hosted by Pets 2 the Rescue, a division of the race management and timing company Precision Race.
Those interested in participating can visit www.pets2therescue.org and select the Northeast region from the “Register” drop-down menu; that link will direct visitors to the registration form. Information and a link to the registration form are also available at the Humane Society of Cambria County’s website, www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com.
Vamos encouraged participants to include their pets on their run, walk or bike ride when possible and to share their photos, videos and results with the shelter on Facebook.
