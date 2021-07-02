The Humane Society of Cambria County will participate in the Bark in the Park event hosted by the Johnstown Mill Rats on July 7 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, downtown Johnstown.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m.
Pet owners and their dogs can attend the game and $4 from each ticket will be donated to the humane society when using promo code “HSCC.” In addition, a $3 donation per dog will be collected to benefit the shelter.
Adoptable dogs from the shelter will attend the event.
Prior to the game, Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., downtown Johnstown, will hold a happy hour to benefit the humane society.
Tickets can be purchased at millrats.com.
