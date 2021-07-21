The Humane Society of Cambria County is now accepting applications for six fourteen-week old shepherd mixed breed puppies and eight thirteen-week old mixed breed puppies.
The dogs arrived Wednesday from Texas, transported by Freedom Rides of Texas, which helps alleviate the overpopulation of cats and dogs within the state.
A limited number of applications are being accepted immediately and will be processed in the order received.
Those approved will be contacted to set up an appointment to meet with the puppies.
Applications are available at www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com or can be completed at the shelter during business hours.
The humane society is also accepting donations to assist in covering care costs for the canines.
Those can be made in person, by phone, mail or online at www.paypal.me/hscc15904.
