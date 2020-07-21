The Humane Society of Cambria County has released merchandise inspired by shelter dog, Cinnamon, a 5-year-old pit bull terrier.
The 100% cotton T-shirt comes in black or white that has caricature sketch of Cinnamon that reads “shelter dogs are made of cinnamon spice and everything nice” and displays the Humane Society of Cambria County logo on the sleeve.
Shirts range in price from $18 to $19 dependent on fit.
To order, visit www.cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.