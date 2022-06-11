JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The region's humans and pets came together for a Summer Block “Pawty” to help raise funds for the Humane Society of Cambria County.
Jessica Vamos, the shelter’s executive director, explained that the first-year event was a collaborative effort between the society, the Humane Helpers of the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative and “just a bunch of passionate animal lovers that came together to create a really fun fundraiser for the community to raise money for a really good cause – animals of our shelter.”
The party featured food, music, vendors, antique cars, a K-9 demonstration, and a cornhole tournament.
Vamos explained that during this time of year, more funds are needed for the shelter due to a drop of donations in money and supplies.
“We see that really big increase over the holidays and then come about this time of year it decreases so summer months are our most busiest they're when we’re most in need because we have the most animals in care and so that’s why it’s really important to be able to hold an event like this since donations are going to start to drop off,” she said.
Vamos added that during the summer, more animals are in the shelter and those animals have more needs which have costs including increased medical demands.
“We’re seeing more kittens coming in and we’re seeing more sick kittens coming in. So it goes to care for them, their medical needs. We’re seeing more dogs that come in that require surgery, so mainly it’s to push that funds aren’t really really low this time of year because they typically can be, but just to help that increased number of animals,” she said.
Cheryl McGee, of Windber, said she saw some posters at work and thought it would be a great event to donate toward.
She attended the event with her husband, Dan, and their 3-year-old basset hound, Fred and, 8-month-old English bulldog, Barney.
McGee said the music and food were good, and it was just a beautiful day for the event.
She added that it was nice to have an event that she could attend with her dogs.
“When we were leaving I looked at them and said, ‘You get to go to a picnic today, too,’ ” she said.
McGee said she felt her dogs were enjoying the event. She said Fred was acting a little skittish around the other dogs, but Barney was enjoying socializing.
McGee added that she wished that there were more dog-friendly events in the area.
